‘Battle of ideology will continue’: Rahul Gandhi accepts defeat in 3 states

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday conceded defeat in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the poll results suggest the grand old party is trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while saying that “the battle of ideology will continue." He thanked the people of Telangana for the mandate where the Congress has comfortably crossed the halfway mark in at least 60 assembly seats.

“We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support,” the Congress leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath accepted the defeat in the state and addressed the need to analyse the shortcomings which led to the party being routed in the assembly elections.

"We will analyse the loopholes and why we were not able to make the voters understand our point. We will hold discussions with all, be it a winning or losing candidate," he told in a presser, while congratulating the BJP for the massive win and expressed hope that they would fulfill the expectations of the public.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the ‘janta janardhan’ for BJP's victory in assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while vowing for continued support to Telangana, where the saffron party could manage to put a minimal impact amid a two-way battle between BRS and Congress.

“We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for,” he wrote on X

