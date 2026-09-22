Bay of Bengal system intensifies into deep depression, to cross Andhra-Odisha coast by September 23

The weather system over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. (IMD)

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The deep depression has been moving west-northwestwards at a speed of around 7 kmph over the past six hours.It was also located about 210 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, according to the IMD.

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The system is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression by the night of September 23, 2026, the weather agency said.

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Deep Dive What impact will the deep depression have on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh? The deep depression is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, possibly causing flooding and other weather-related incidents. Why are schools in certain districts of Odisha being closed? Schools in several districts of Odisha have been closed as a precautionary measure due to the impending heavy rainfall forecasted from the deep depression. How is a deep depression classified in meteorology? A deep depression is classified based on wind speed and pressure patterns, specifically as a weather system with three closed isobars, indicating a maximum sustained wind speed of 28-33 knots (52-61 kmph).

{{^usCountry}} “The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with speed 07 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 85.4°E, about 140 km east-southeast of #Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south-southeast of #Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km south-southwest of #Puri (Odisha), and 220 km east of #Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).” said a IMD post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with speed 07 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 85.4°E, about 140 km east-southeast of #Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south-southeast of #Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km south-southwest of #Puri (Odisha), and 220 km east of #Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).” said a IMD post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the influence of the depression, the department forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 22 to 25, with isolated heavy falls in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema

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