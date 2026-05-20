Dehradun: Major General (retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, a decorated former Indian Army officer, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union minister and two-time chief minister of Uttarakhand, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Dehradun after a prolonged illness, will be remembered as the man who connected India. It was during his over 42-month stint as Union minister for road transport that India’s famed Golden Quadrilateral project -- a network of highways connecting the four corners of the country -- took shape. BC Khanduri: Minister who helped shape Golden Quadrilateral

As chief minister, Khanduri promoted transparency and people-centric governance, championing a strong Lokayukta system and taking initiatives aimed at strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms in the hill state

Popularly known as “General Sahib”, Khanduri , born on October 1, 1934 in Dehradun, served in the Indian Army from 1954 to 1991 and rose to the rank of Major General. During his military career, he participated in three wars. During his nearly four decades in the army, Khanduri held several key positions in the Corps of Engineers. He served as commander of a regiment during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, later holding important posts such as chief engineer in the Army, commander of an engineering brigade, additional military secretary at Army Headquarters, and additional director general in the Engineer-in-Chief’s division at the Army Headquarters.

His daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, a member of the BJP who is the speaker of the Uttarakhand assembly, said her father would be remembered as a leader who combined military discipline with public service. “My father was regarded as a symbol of integrity, discipline and national service in the politics of Uttarakhand and the country. From his years in the army to his long political career, his life remained dedicated to the selfless service of the nation and society.”

His son Manish Khanduri, resigned from the Indian National Congress and joined the BJP in May 2024.

After retiring from the army, Khanduri entered public life and soon emerged as a prominent political leader from the hill state. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Garhwal constituency in 1991; he represented the constituency between 1991 and 1996; 1998 and 2004; and 2014 and 2019, winning five elections.

At the Centre, he served as Union minister of state (independent charge) for road transport and highways between 2000 and 2003 and later as Union cabinet minister for road transport and highways from 2003 to 2004.

In state politics, Khanduri served two terms as the chief minister of Uttarakhand,first from March 2007 to June 2009 and again from September 2011 to March 2012. After resigning in 2009 taking moral responsibility for the party’s Lok Sabha defeats, he was reappointed for a second term in 2011. Khanduri was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 for his fifth term and later served as chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defence from 2014 to 2018. Over his long parliamentary career, he also served on several important committees related to defence, transport, public accounts and home affairs.

Condolences poured in from across the country , with national and state leaders remembering him as a disciplined soldier, able administrator and a pioneer of clean politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the passing of the former chief minister, noting that Khanduri made invaluable contributions both in the armed forces and in public life. The prime minister said Khanduri’s dedication to the development of Uttarakhand during his tenure as chief minister would always be remembered.

Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan said the nation had lost a distinguished soldier and a statesman of rare integrity. He noted that Khanduri’s visionary role in strengthening India’s road infrastructure through projects such as the Golden Quadrilateral and the National Highways Development Project would remain a milestone in the country’s development.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Khanduri set an exemplary standard of discipline, dedication and national service both in the armed forces and in public life.

“ In public life, he established a strong identity through his focus on Uttarakhand’s development, good governance, transparency and an honest work culture. Through several important decisions taken in the interest of the state, he gave a new direction to its development.”

Khanduri’s final rites will be performed with full state honours on May 20. Acting on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday. A three-day state mourning has also been announced from May 19 to May 21, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government offices and no official entertainment programmes will be held.

Political observers remembered Khanduri as a leader known for discipline and accountability in public life. Prof MM Semwal, professor of political science at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, said Khanduri was widely respected for his clean image and commitment to transparent governance.

“He was known for his clean image and focus on transparency. He was a disciplined administrator who emphasised good governance and accountability in public life. He was very development-oriented. When he served as Union transport minister, he worked significantly to improve road connectivity in Uttarakhand and remained focused on the development of the hill state. During his tenure as chief minister, he also initiated measures such as gender budgeting and 50% reservation for women in panchayats.”

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal said, “With his passing , an era of integrity in public life comes to an end. Khanduri Sir lived a life defined by honesty, discipline and courage, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to serving both the nation and the people of Uttarakhand”.

“Most significantly, unlike most politicians of today who are deeply immersed in massive business and commercial interests , Khanduri Sir maintained exemplary personal integrity and simplicity throughout his public life. In many ways, he represented a forgotten generation of public leaders for whom service and principles mattered far above personal gain”, he said.