Bangladesh govt, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, set to take oath today

As the Bangladeshi military cleared the decks for the formation of an interim government, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, tapped to lead the caretaker set-up, appealed for calm on Wednesday against the backdrop of continuing violence in parts of the country. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus waves to the media at Charles de Gaulle's airport in Roissy, north of Paris, Wednesday. (AP)

Former premier Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on Monday after tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka, demanding the ouster of her government. Despite her resignation, violence continued and the toll has risen to more than 450.

“I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence,” Yunus, the 84-year-old economist awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in providing small loans that lifted millions out of poverty, told the media before boarding a flight in Paris.

“I am looking forward to going back home to see what’s happening and how we can organise ourselves to get out of the trouble we are in,” he said.

Hours earlier, Bangladesh army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman told a news conference in Dhaka that the interim government would be sworn in on Thursday night after Yunus returned to the country.

Flanked by the air force and navy chiefs, Zaman said Yunus had been chosen as chief adviser or head of the caretaker government after discussions between the three service chiefs and the president and leaders of political parties and the students who spearheaded the recent protests.

“I have spoken to Prof Yunus…I got the impression he is eager to do this work and I am sure that he will be successful in taking us towards a good democratic process and we will benefit from it,” Zaman said, speaking in Bengali.

“He will return by Thursday afternoon…the three service chiefs will help him. I am sure all the political parties and student bodies will help and cooperate with him.”

The caretaker government will have about 15 members, though it could be expanded if needed, he said.

No other details were available about the interim government, including the role of the military, though reports suggested Yunus could handle the crucial foreign affairs portfolio.

Zaman said he and other army commanders had assessed the situation across Bangladesh on Wednesday and that he expected things to return to normal in three to four days. He pledged that action would be taken against those who had indulged in violence and looting.

“All those involved in crime and vandalism will be brought to justice,” he said.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the appointment of a new police chief, Mohammad Mainul Islam, as part of a revamp of the security establishment. Zaman said the police force had become “non-existent” in recent days, creating a void that could not be filled by the military.

The ongoing restructuring of the police will once again make it a professional force and the three services will also work to ensure a good future, he said.

As violence spread across Bangladesh in recent days, there were numerous complaints from the public that the police had failed to rein in those responsible for vandalism and looting. The new police chief apologised for the conduct of officers during the protests and said there would be an impartial probe into killings.

“We are committed to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into every recent killing of students, common people and the police,” he told the media.

A day after the release of its leader Khaleda Zia from house arrest, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) organised a massive rally in Dhaka and demanded elections within three months.

Zia, 78, addressed the gathering via a video link from a hospital bed and urged people to help rebuild Bangladesh. “No destruction, no anger and no revenge, we need love and peace to rebuild our country,” Zia said in her first speech since 2018, when she was convicted of corruption charges and jailed.

“This victory brings us a new possibility to come back from the debris of plunder, corruption and bad politics. We need to reform this country into a prosperous one.”

Earlier in the day, Yunus called on the people of Bangladesh to be “calm and ready to build the country”.

He said in a statement: “If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed.”

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi court on Wednesday acquitted Yunus of a labour conviction for which he was given a six-month jail sentence in January.

Yunus had travelled abroad after he was sentenced for the labour charge, for which he had been granted bail while pending an appeal.

“I congratulate the brave students who took the lead in making our Second Victory Day possible, and to the people for giving your total support to them,” Yunus said.

“Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes.”

Hasina, 76, who had been in power since 2009, resigned on Monday as hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Dhaka and demanded her resignation.