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B’desh national with Indian passport held

Chennai Police arrested a Bangladesh national for allegedly trying to travel on an Indian passport at the airport here, officials said on Sunday

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 08:28 AM IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Chennai Police arrested a Bangladesh national for allegedly trying to travel on an Indian passport at the airport here, officials said on Sunday.

India News
India News

As per the orders of the Commisioner A Amalraj and based on the instructions of additional commissioner of police, Central Crime Branch, a police team from the Central Crime Branch and Fake Passport Investigation Unit conducted an intensive investigation at the airport here.

On July 18, a complaint was filed at the Central Crime Branch of the city police that 33 year old Mohammed Bojor Ali, a national of Bangladesh had concealed his Bangladeshi citizenship, fraudulently obtained an Indian passport under a changed name Mohammed Bazar Ali and attempted to travel to Dhaka from Chennai, an official release said on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that Ali, had illegally entered India from Bangladesh in 2005 and had changed his name to Mohammed Bazar Ali with place of birth as Lalgola, West Bengal and had furnished his date of birth as January 1, 1994.

“Using these details, he fraudulently obtained Indian documents such as Aadhaar, PAN Card and Voter Identity Card. Based on these documents, he secured an Indian passport and frequently used to travel to Bangladesh to visit his family.”, the release said.

A case was booked at the Central Crime Branch Chennai and after interrogation, Ali was produced before a local court and was remanded to prison, the release added.

 
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