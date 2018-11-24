‘Be careful,’ Arvind Kejriwal appeals to youth on Signature Bridge accidents

After three deaths in two days in accidents on the newly-constructed Signature Bridge, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the youth to “be careful while clicking selfies and not drive at a high speed”.

“I am extremely concerned about the accidents on Signature Bridge. It is Delhi’s pride. It is my appeal to all the people, especially the youth to be careful while clicking selfies on the Signature Bridge and not drive vehicles at a high speed. Your life is precious to the country and for your parents,” Kejriwal tweeted.

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर हो रहे हादसों से मैं बेहद चिंतित हूँ।सिग्नेचर ब्रिज दिल्ली की शान है। मेरी सभी लोगों से अपील है, ख़ासकर युवाओं से, कि सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर सेल्फ़ी लेते वक़्त सावधानी बरतें, और तेज़ गति से वाहन ना चलायें। आपकी ज़िन्दगी देश के लिए और आपके परिवार के लिए बेहद क़ीमती है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 24, 2018

On Friday, two medical students on a motorcycle were killed after they rammed into a divider on the bridge and fell into the Yamuna river.

Friday’s accident was followed by another accident on Saturday morning which killed a man after his bike skidded and he hit the divider head-on.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, on the other hand, blamed the Delhi Police for its inaction in a series of tweets.

“What is the Delhi traffic police doing? Why were no traffic police personnel deployed to check over speeding at the Signature bridge? Is Signature bridge not under their exclusive jurisdiction?” Bharadwaj asked.

He said that since the Delhi government does not have its own police, the Central government and Lt Governor Anil Baijal were “duty bound to ensure law and order at each corner of Delhi including the Signature Bridge”.

“News is published every day about dangerous stunts while taking a selfie. Is it not the duty of the Delhi Police to control such things? Has the Lt. Governor suspended DCP Traffic for failing to deploy traffic police at the Signature bridge?” the AAP MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency said.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 15:52 IST