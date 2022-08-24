Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Be careful, BJP': Manish Sisodia on BJP's alleged offer of 20 cr to AAP MLAs; Kejriwal says 'serious' issue

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:58 PM IST

“These are Kejriwal's soldiers, followers of Bhagat Singh. ED, CBI will not be able to scare them,” Manish Sisodia tweeted. Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's political affairs committee at 4pm today.

Manish Sisodia on Wednesday warned the BJP that AAP leaders can't be scared by threats of ED, CBI raids. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia warned the BJP after four AAP MLAs on Wednesday claimed that now they have been approached by the BJP with offers of 20 crore each. "BJP, be careful. These are Arvind Kejriwal's soldiers, followers of Bhagat Singh. They will sacrifice their lives, but will never betray. CBI and ED are of no use in front of them," Sisodia tweeted hours after Somnath Bharti, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Ajay Dutt-- four AAP MLAs claimed that they have been threatened that if they don't join the BJP, CBI, ED action will be taken against them. "After failing to break me, now they are offering 20 crore to MLAs each by threatening them with raids," Sisodia tweeted. Also Read | 'Take 20 crore, or face Sisodia's fate': AAP claims threats to MLAs from BJP leader

'MLAs threatened with Sisodia's example: AAP'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday held a press conference in which four AAP MLAs claimed they have been approached by BJP leaders with whom they share cordial relations. All of them alleged that they have been offered 20 crore to switch to BJP and 25 crore if they manage to get another MLA with them. If they don't agree to this, they will face the same consequence as Sisodia in form of CBI and ED cases, they claimed. On being countered by the AAP MLAs that the case against Sisodia is false, the BJP leaders allegedly said they were aware of that, but this is the tactic of the party, the AAP MLAs said. The BJP has not responded to the allegation.

'Very serious matter': Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Arvind Kejriwal said the matter is very serious. A meeting of the party's political affairs committee has been convened at Kejriwal's residence at 4pm on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

