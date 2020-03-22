Be prepared to see surge in Covid-19 cases, support one another: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that everyone should be prepared to see a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country but should not panic in such a situation. The Delhi CM called for citizens to remain strong and united.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another.#DelhiFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

“The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another,” Kejriwal tweeted out.

Kejriwal’s tweet came on the day when the entire nation observes 14-hour long Janta Curfew as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday Kejriwal announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people in the capital in a significant reduction from the previous cap on gatherings exceeding 50 people in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country. He also cautioned that a lockdown could be considered in future if the situation demands.

Delhi government has also cut down on presence of government staff in offices except for those employed with the essential services and also urged private firms to allow staff to work from home.

Chief minister said the government had not imposed a lockdown for now, but it would have to do if the need arises in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, a day after today’s Janta Curfew, Delhi administration has decided to stagger metro services to ensure social distancing.