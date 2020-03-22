e-paper
Janta Curfew: Delhi policeman offer flowers to commuters, urge them to stay home

In a tweet, DCP New Delhi said “We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at Home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us!!”

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police personnel on Sunday were seen performing a heartwarming gesture, offering flowers to commuters and urging them to stay home to observe Janta Curfew.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday urged the citizens to stay at home between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22. The curfew has been called on to have more and more people stay indoors to keep the spread of novel coronavirus in check. All citizens barring those working for essential services are required to stay indoors during 14 hours of self quarantine on today.

In a first, Delhi Metro came to a halt for a day on Sunday. The Indian Railways has announced that no passenger trains will originate from any junction in the country from midnight on Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday as part of the Janta Curfew.

Delhiites woke up to a lazy Sunday with peace and quiet prevailing around them. The roads looked deserted with barely any busy commuters on them.

The prime minister had stated that pharmacies, grocery stores will be exempt from the curfew.

“Janta curfew is starting. I request that all citizens become part of this nationwide campaign and make the fight against Corona a success. Our moderation and determination will be defeated by this epidemic,” the prime minister tweeted out this morning.

“As #JantaCurfew, people’s movement begins, I pledge to strictly follow PM @narendramodi ji’s call. I also urge my fellow countrymen to participate. Let’s break the chain and protect our nation against this pandemic with social distancing and self isolation. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted this morning.

