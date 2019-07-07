Bear with highway restrictions for yatra: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, who is the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, said on Sunday the restrictions on civilian traffic on National Highway during Amarnath Yatra has been reduced to just two hours and people should bear with it.

“People know what has happened on this highway. There are just two hours of restrictions… This much (people) should bear. The restriction time has been reduced to just two hours now,” Malik told the media during his visit to the transit camp at Pantha Chowk to review the facilities made available for the Amarnath pilgrims.

From July 1, the government banned civilian traffic movement for five hours every day on a 96-km stretch of National Highway to allow unrestricted access to Amarnath yatra vehicles.

The civilian vehicle movement is being restricted between Nashri and Qazigund in Ramban district.

The decision has created resentment in valley causing hardships to common people and businessmen. Traders have said that tourism sector will suffer.

However governor said there is no impact on tourism.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 23:23 IST