Being gang-raped by father's friends, Kerala teenager tells school; 1 arrested

Published on Aug 16, 2022 08:14 PM IST
Police said the 16-year-old girl told her mother when she was first raped by her father’s friends but she did not confront the accused or file a police complaint
The Kerala school girl opened up about the repeated rape during a counselling session at school. The school authorities alerted the district police about the crime (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 16-year-old girl in central Kerala’s Thrissur district was gang-raped by her father’s friends, the teenager told school authorities during a counselling session. The school alerted the district police, which registered a case and arrested one of the three men.

According to the police, the girl told her mother about the rape when it first happened two months ago but she didn’t file a police complaint or confront the accused.

Police said the girl’s father is suspected to be a local drug peddler and the three accused frequented the house.

Police said the three accused are alleged to have repeatedly raped the girl. A medical examination of the girl has confirmed the assault.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said the girl will be shifted to a safer place and a case will also be filed against the girl’s parents for failing to protect their daughter.

One of the three men has been arrested and there are leads about the other two accused, the officer said.

The state child welfare commission has also sought a report from the police.

