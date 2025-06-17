Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar apologises for hurling slippers at Sikh officer

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday apologised for allegedly hurling a pair of slippers at a Sikh police officer during a protest rally in Kolkata last week. The apology came three days after a case was registered against him on a Sikh body’s complaint. West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. (X)

“If this unfortunate and unintended incident has hurt the religious sentiments of any member of the Sikh community, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies. It was never my intention to cause any offence or disrespect,” Majumdar said on X.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared on social media a video purportedly showing Majumdar hurling slippers during the protest after communal clashes in Kolkata’s fringes. It attacked the BJP, saying that it was “an insult to every Sikh, every uniformed officer, every Indian who believes in dignity and decency”.

“@BJP4India’s hatred knows no bounds, not even when it comes to mocking the sacred symbols of an entire community. First, LoP @SuvenduWB branded a turban-wearing police officer a ‘Khalistani’. Now, their State President @DrSukantaBJP hurled a slipper at an on-duty officer’s turban,” the TMC wrote on X.