Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar apologises for hurling slippers at Sikh officer

ByJoyadeep Thakur
Jun 17, 2025 04:17 PM IST

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared on social media a video purportedly showing Majumdar hurling slippers during the protest after communal clashes in Kolkata’s fringes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday apologised for allegedly hurling a pair of slippers at a Sikh police officer during a protest rally in Kolkata last week. The apology came three days after a case was registered against him on a Sikh body’s complaint.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. (X)
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. (X)

“If this unfortunate and unintended incident has hurt the religious sentiments of any member of the Sikh community, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies. It was never my intention to cause any offence or disrespect,” Majumdar said on X.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared on social media a video purportedly showing Majumdar hurling slippers during the protest after communal clashes in Kolkata’s fringes. It attacked the BJP, saying that it was “an insult to every Sikh, every uniformed officer, every Indian who believes in dignity and decency”.

“@BJP4India’s hatred knows no bounds, not even when it comes to mocking the sacred symbols of an entire community. First, LoP @SuvenduWB branded a turban-wearing police officer a ‘Khalistani’. Now, their State President @DrSukantaBJP hurled a slipper at an on-duty officer’s turban,” the TMC wrote on X.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar apologises for hurling slippers at Sikh officer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On