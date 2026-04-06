An April 3 directive issued by the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on food and refreshment allowance for poll personnel has come under scrutiny for allegedly contravening rates fixed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 8, 2025. Bengal CEO directive says poll staff to get ₹170 each, ₹330 less than ECI’s order

According to an ECI press note issued on August 8, 2025, the Commission had revised the food and refreshment allowance for polling personnel from ₹150 per head to ₹500, the first such increase since 2016. However, the April 3, 2026 directive from the West Bengal CEO, signed by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer and addressed to the Accountant General (A&E), West Bengal, fixes the meal entitlement at ₹170 per head. It further states that if a packed meal cannot be arranged, a cash payment of ₹170 may be made in lieu.

The revised state directive is ₹330 lower than the ECI-mandated rate and only ₹20 higher than the pre-2025 allowance of ₹150.

To be sure, the daily allowance rates mentioned in the same letter are aligned with the ECI’s August 2025 revision, with Presiding Officers entitled to ₹500 per day and First Polling Officers to ₹400.

With 85,379 polling stations across West Bengal, each staffed by a Presiding Officer and at least two to three polling officers, an estimated 400,000 polling personnel are likely to be directly affected. These include officials from central and state government departments, public sector undertakings, local bodies and educational institutions. Including police personnel, Home Guards, CAPF jawans, NCC cadets and volunteers, the total number of personnel involved is expected to exceed 500,000.

A senior ECI official, requesting anonymity, said the payout structure is determined by the Commission and the approved rate of ₹500 remains applicable. “The Commission’s order is clear and binding across states. If there is any deviation at the state level, it will be examined and necessary corrections will be made at the earliest to ensure personnel are paid as per the ECI-approved rates,” the official said.

HT reached out to the office of West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal, which declined to comment.

In a related development, the ECI has approved 4,660 auxiliary polling stations in the state to manage booths with more than 1,200 voters, taking the total number of polling stations to 85,379. The Commission has directed that all affected voters be individually informed of any change in polling station location, and that recognised political parties be notified in writing.

West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.