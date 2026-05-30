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Bengal CM rolls out HPV vaccination drive for girls under 15: All you need to know

The HPV vaccination campaign in Bengal aims to target approximately 7.65 lakh beneficiaries aged 14 years. 

Updated on: May 30, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The West Bengal government launched a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign across the state to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer. The campaign was kickstarted by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and aims to target approximately 7.65 lakh beneficiaries aged 14 years, news agency PTI reported.

To combat the high burden of cervical cancer, India’s second most common cancer in women, the central government launched a nationwide free HPV vaccination campaign on February 28. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

The initiative follows the national launch of the HPV vaccination programme earlier this year, and aims to contribute to the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health threat, officials were quoted as saying.

Vaccination is voluntary, free of cost and will be administered only after parental/guardian consent under the national programme.

The officials said that under the campaign, girls who have completed 14 years of age but are yet to turn 15 will receive a single dose of the quadrivalent Gardasil-4 vaccine free of cost at designated government health facilities.

Vaccination sessions would be conducted at 881 designated government health facilities, including medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, state general hospitals and block primary health centres, the officials said.

How does HPV vaccination help?

 
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