West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: TMC claims 'BJP strategy' behind repolling; tight security in place amid voting
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote to the Bengal CEO expressing concern over "intermittent CCTV disruptions" in strong rooms and seeking immediate access to complete surveillance records. She also claimed there was a 'strategy by the BJP' for the re-polling in Bengal.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote to the Bengal CEO expressing concern over "intermittent CCTV disruptions" in strong rooms and seeking immediate access to complete surveillance records. She also claimed there was a 'strategy by the BJP' for the re-polling in Bengal. ...Read More
Repolling began at 7 am on Saturday at 15 polling stations in two assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. This comes after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Wednesday.
The repolling is being conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2.
“Repolls have been ordered in 11 polling stations in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly seat and four polling stations in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. We are still awaiting reports regarding the complaints from the Falta Assembly seat,” said a senior official of the poll panel in Kolkata.
EVM tampering complaints
The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.
Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on EVMs were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, stopping voters from casting their votes. In some cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.
BJP demanded a repoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a repoll, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the tampering.
The repolling follows claims by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, who said voters were prevented from voting for the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the state assembly elections.
On polling day, West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said polling booths where any EVM button was found taped would face repolling, after the BJP raised allegations of irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 02 May 2026 08:12:08 am
Bengal election 2026 LIVE: TMC claims 'BJP strategy' behind repolling
Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal expressing concern over "intermittent CCTV disruptions" in strong rooms and seeking immediate access to complete surveillance records.
In her letter dated May 1, Panja raised objections over reported interruptions in CCTV surveillance at multiple strong room locations, stating that such lapses could compromise the integrity and security of stored electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs.
She cited reports of disruptions and inconsistencies from several locations, including strong rooms in Kolkata, Jalpaiguri, Gaighata Assembly constituency, Chandernagore Government College, and Jangipur Polytechnic College, among many others.
"If full transparency is not ensured forthwith, we will be compelled to pursue appropriate agitation based on democratic principles," the letter stated.
Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “…This was basically the strategy of the BJP that on the day of the poll, first phase or the second phase, they would provoke the other political parties. There were incidents where they would incite some kind of trouble so that there could be a massive repoll in many more booths. We did not react to their provocation.”
She added, “This was the strategy of the BJP. They are not prepared, they are not winning. They tried this devious strategy that lets us have a repoll in many places and defame Bengal.”
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:57:38 am
Bengal election 2026 LIVE: TMC plea over EC's central staff order for vote counting to be heard in SC today
Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a special bench to hear the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) plea on Saturday against the Calcutta high court's rejection of its plea that challenged the deployment of only Central government and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) employees as supervisors for vote counting in the West Bengal assembly elections.
A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi to hear the plea at 10:30 AM tomorrow.
TMC, in its plea, urged the Supreme Court to take up the matter urgently, stating that vote counting in the poll-bound state is set to begin on Monday morning, and that any delay in hearing the plea would render it infructuous.
TMC approached the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court rejected their plea, upholding the validity of the decision requiring Central Govt/PSU employees to count as supervisors/assistants.
HC, in its observations, held that such appointments are within ECI's discretion and not illegal. The Court rejected apprehension that Central Govt. staff would act under political influence. Allegations were mere apprehensions without evidence.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:37:43 am
Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Police and other security personnel deployed at booth in Diamond Harbour
Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Police and other security personnel were seen outside a polling booth in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, one of the two constituencies where repolling is taking place.
A long queue of voters was seen at booth number 194, Haridevpur Primary School, in Diamond Harbour.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:31:59 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari backs repolling in 2 seats
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Reacting to the re-polling, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said that he welcomed the decision and respects the EC.
Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, “Whatever happened at Magrahat West is welcomed. The re-polling should have happened in more booths in Diamond Harbour and in the whole of the Falta segment... There is a system and procedure which is being followed... We respect the Election Commission.”
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:25:39 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: What TMC's Shashi Panja said on ECI's repolling order
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Speaking to news agency ANI, TMC MLA Shashi Panja said: “The EC thinks that repoll was warranted out there. That is why, just in the press conference, we replied that this was basically the strategy of the BJP that on the day of the poll, first phase or the second phase, they would provoke the other political parties.”
She added, “There were incidents where they would incite some kind of trouble so that there could be a massive repoll in many more booths. We did not react to their provocation...This was the strategy of the BJP. They are not prepared, they are not winning. They tried this devious strategy that lets us have a repoll in many places and defame Bengal..”
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:19:39 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Voters queue up outside booth in Magrahat Paschim
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Voters queued up outside the polling booth at Uttar Yearpur FP School in Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district as they awaited their turn to cast their vote on Saturday.
Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:10:28 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Why is voting being held again in 2 seats?
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.
The repoll order was based on reports from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies, as well as "material circumstances", an Election Commission official told PTI.
The BJP had alleged electoral malpractices at certain polling stations in both assembly seats.
Meanwhile, the EC will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 07:03:21 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling at 15 booths in 2 assembly seats begins
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The repolling has begun at 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas.
The repolling comes after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Wednesday.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 06:54:51 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Voter turnout in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Bengal elections
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the overall voter turnout in the polls stood at 92.9% (till 11pm on April 29), including 92.59% in the second phase on Wednesday.
The first phase, held on April 23, saw voter turnout of 93.19%, according to the EC.
Female voter turnout stood at a record 93.24% across both phases, surpassing male turnout of 91.74%.
In Phase 1, female turnout was 94.10% compared to 92.34% among men. In Phase 2, women again outnumbered men with a turnout of 92.28% against 91.07%.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 06:48:35 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: ECI received at least 77 EVM tampering complaints
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.
Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on EVMs were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, stopping voters from casting their votes.
In some cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.
- Sat, 02 May 2026 06:33:52 am
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling in 15 polling stations today
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Repolling will take place today from 7 am to 6 pm at 15 polling stations in two assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Thursday.
Polling will be held at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency