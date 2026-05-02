West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote to the Bengal CEO expressing concern over "intermittent CCTV disruptions" in strong rooms and seeking immediate access to complete surveillance records. She also claimed there was a 'strategy by the BJP' for the re-polling in Bengal. ...Read More

Repolling began at 7 am on Saturday at 15 polling stations in two assembly constituencies of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. This comes after reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering during the second phase of polling on Wednesday.

The repolling is being conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2.

“Repolls have been ordered in 11 polling stations in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly seat and four polling stations in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. We are still awaiting reports regarding the complaints from the Falta Assembly seat,” said a senior official of the poll panel in Kolkata.

EVM tampering complaints

The ECI had received at least 77 complaints linked to EVM tampering during the second phase of the West Bengal elections.

Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party on EVMs were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, stopping voters from casting their votes. In some cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.

BJP demanded a repoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a repoll, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the tampering.

The repolling follows claims by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, who said voters were prevented from voting for the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the state assembly elections.

On polling day, West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said polling booths where any EVM button was found taped would face repolling, after the BJP raised allegations of irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.