Bengal guv summons 2am assembly meeting on March 7, speaker says ‘up to cabinet to decide'

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the state legislative assembly for a meeting on March 7. A notification pertaining to the same was released from his office on Thursday. What stood out as an interesting element in the release was that Dhankhar has convened the meeting at 2am.

Commenting on the odd timing, West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee told news agency ANI that there must have been a “typographical error” in the release, which could have been averted.

He further stated that whenever the state government had sent out an intimation in the past, they have kept the meeting at 2pm.

“Now, it's up to the cabinet to decide,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

The summon order by the Bengal governor comes amid his tiff with chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. The situation escalated to such a grim point that she blocked Dhankar on Twitter last month, citing inappropriate tweets on the micro-blogging site by the latter.

“Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening government officials as if we're his bonded labourers,” Banerjee had said at a press conference in Kolkata last month.

TMC leaders have consistently urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre to remove Dhankhar as the governor of the eastern state. Last week, the Calcutta high court dismissed a writ petition by an advocate for the same.

In the plea, lawyer Ramaprasad Sarkar had sought the court's order to the central government regarding Dhankar's removal, alleging the latter was acting as the mouthpiece of the saffron party.

