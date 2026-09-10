Bengal: Skeletal remains of four, including child, found in West Burdwan forest

Skeletal remains of at least four people, including a child, were recovered from a dense forest patch in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday, with police yet to identify the victims and probing whether the remains are linked to a family that went missing two months ago.

Police recovered four skulls and scattered bones from a Bengal forest and are probing whether they are linked to a family missing for two months.

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“The skeletal remains were spotted by locals who were passing the Kanksa area on Wednesday. Autopsy was done and the remains have been sent for forensic analysis,” a senior police officer of Asansol Durgapur city police said.

The police were alerted by local tribal people after they spotted the remains.

Police officers said that, as per a preliminary investigation, one of the skulls belonged to a child. The other three belonged to a man and two women. A child’s sandal and a bag containing some belongings, including clothes, were also recovered.

“The skeletal remains do not appear to belong to members of a single family. We are investigating,” the officer said.

Police said that while four skulls and some bones were lying scattered on the ground, nylon ropes were hanging from the branches of a tree.

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{{^usCountry}} “It seems that the bodies were hanging at some point of time and could have fallen later when the ropes gave way. Wild animals may have devoured some parts. The skeletons were scattered at the spot. Nothing can be said for now. We are waiting for the autopsy and forensic reports,” said an officer from Kanksa police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It seems that the bodies were hanging at some point of time and could have fallen later when the ropes gave way. Wild animals may have devoured some parts. The skeletons were scattered at the spot. Nothing can be said for now. We are waiting for the autopsy and forensic reports,” said an officer from Kanksa police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also said that a family from Budbud, around 20 km away, had gone missing around two months ago. They are probing whether the two incidents have any link.