News / India News / Bengal Vande Bharat coaches replaced after technical glitch, passengers protest

Bengal Vande Bharat coaches replaced after technical glitch, passengers protest

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 25, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Among the passengers on the train was Governor CV Ananda Bose.

A technical glitch in the rake of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Friday morning forced the railways to replace it with the one used in operating Yuva Express, causing a delay of one hour, an official said.

Vande Bharat Express train.(Agencies)
Vande Bharat Express train.(Agencies)

A section of passengers also protested the change, which dashed their hopes of travelling in the swanky Vande Bharat rake that has modern amenities. They said the Yuva Express rake did not have the amenities they paid for, and was not up to the mark.

Owing to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, it had to be replaced, a senior official of the Eastern Railway said.

READ | Non-AC Vande Bharat to be launched in October: Railway officials

"The Vande Bharat rake was not found to be fit for running and was replaced by a spare rake, which is used for Yuva Express," he said.

This change caused a delay in the departure of the train by one hour, he said.

Among the passengers on the train was Governor CV Ananda Bose who was travelling to Malda to meet the families of the migrant workers killed in the Mizoram rail bridge collapse.

Stating that such a technical snag is not expected in the premier Vande Bharat Express rake, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said he will speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday.

"I will bring the matter to the notice of the railway minister," said Majumdar, the state BJP president.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out