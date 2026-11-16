Cyclone 'Akvan' likely to cause heavy rain in Kolkata, Howrah, other southern districts of West Bengal from November 19

Bengal Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy rains in multiple districts of south Bengal starting November 19. The warning till November 21 comes as cyclonic storm ‘Akvan’ brews in the Bay of Bengal. As per IMD, dry weather conditions will prevail over north Bengal during the next five days. Commuters wade throught waterlogged roads in Kolkata, (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times/File)

A deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday evening and barrel towards Andhra Pradesh. This would put the state in the line of a severe weather system for the third time in three weeks, IMD stated in its latest bulletin.

South Bengal districts to be affected by Cyclone 'Akvan' Light to moderate showers were recorded in isolated parts of Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal over the past 24 hours, while the remaining districts of West Bengal experienced predominantly dry weather conditions. Rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected to increase across several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore and Jhargram, as per IMD.

ALSO READ: LIVE: Cyclone ‘Akvan’ may form today, turn ‘very severe’ in 3 days, says IMD; alerts issued for Andhra, Odisha

The possibility of intense downpour cannot be ruled out in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on November 19. Meanwhile, the approaching cyclone ‘Akvan’ is likely to trigger rainfall across multiple districts of Tamil Nadu from tomorrow. Puducherry may also receive heavy showers. Following its landfall, the weather system is expected to move in the direction of Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on November 19 and 20 as conditions are expected to be rough.

Alipore Meteorological Dept issues warning The Alipore Meteorological Department has urged people to take precautionary measures during thunderstorms and remain indoors or in designated safe shelters. People have been advised against venturing into exposed locations, standing beneath trees or electric poles, or staying close to ponds, rivers and other water bodies to avoid lightning-related accidents.

ALSO READ: Cyclonic storm likely over Bay of Bengal by November 16; Odisha on heavy rain alert

IMD update on Odisha For November 18, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, and a few others.

Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati have been put on an orange alert for November 19. Very heavy rain is forecast for these areas. Meanwhile, other areas are on a yellow alert. For November 20, IMD has issued an orange alert for Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, and some others.