Karnataka: Son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai shot at, hospitalised

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2025 10:40 AM IST

The incident occurred between 1 am to 1.30 am (late Friday night) near Ricky Rai's residence when he was travelling from Bidadi to Bengaluru in his car

Ricky Rai, the son of late underworld don N Muthappa Rai was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi area of Karnataka's Ramanagara.

Ricky Rai was seated in the rear along with his gunman when the bullet pierced through the driver's seat, injuring both him and the driver.(ANI/X)
Ricky Rai was seated in the rear along with his gunman when the bullet pierced through the driver's seat, injuring both him and the driver.(ANI/X)

According to a PTI report, Rai is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred between 1 am to 1.30 am (late Friday night) near his residence when he was travelling from Bidadi to Bengaluru in his car, police said.

Some unidentified people allegedly opened fire, and a bullet struck the vehicle. Ricky Rai was seated in the rear along with his gunman when the bullet pierced through the driver's seat, injuring both him and the driver.

“Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi, a town in Karnataka. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Saturday. He has been referred to Bengaluru for treatment,” Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda told ANI.

Who was Muthappa Rai?

Muthappa Rai started as a local bank employee. He was drawn into crime after he simultaneously started a cabaret joint on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. According to a Deccan Herald report, Rai took to violence to protect his bar from local goons.

In 1989, Rai shot to prominence after he and his aides ambushed rival gangster MP Jayaraj and killed him. He died on May 15, 2020 of brain cancer.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
