Bengaluru man held for killing 61-year-old neighbour, stealing her jewellery

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his elderly neighbour, hiding her body inside a suitcase and dumping it into a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators identified the accused as Amit Raje Gowda. The 61-year-old woman, identified as Jayamma, was reported missing on July 16, they said.

The preliminary probe indicated that Jayamma left her home in Kengeri at around 3.35pm on July 15, said police, adding that a reconstruction of her final known movements indicated that she visited Raje’s house to make a phone call, as she did not own a phone.

South West deputy commissioner of police Anitha Haddannavar said the probe also found that Raje was allegedly under financial stress due to online betting.

Investigators alleged that he strangled the woman inside her house, stole her gold jewellery before placing her body in a suitcase, hiring an autorickshaw and taking the body to Ramohalli Lake near Kumbalgodu to dispose of in broad daylight.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They added that he later joined locals searching for the missing woman in an apparent attempt to divert suspicion. His conduct during questioning, along with technical evidence and CCTV footage, led investigators to detain him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added that he later joined locals searching for the missing woman in an apparent attempt to divert suspicion. His conduct during questioning, along with technical evidence and CCTV footage, led investigators to detain him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police claimed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We have recovered the victim’s body and are collecting scientific and technical evidence. The stolen gold ornaments are also being traced. Further investigation is in progress,” said Haddannavar.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and the probe is still underway, said police.