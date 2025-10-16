Bengaluru murder: 5 chilling facts about doctor husband killing doctor wife

Initially thought to be a mysterious death from natural causes, a Bengaluru dermatologist’s demise has turned out to be an alleged murder at the hands of her husband. A 32-year-old general surgeon, Mahendra Reddy was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Kruthika. (Sourced)

Dr Krutika M Reddy was found dead six months ago, and her husband, Mahendra Reddy, also a doctor, was arrested for the alleged murder on October 14.

Mahendra Reddy, a 32-year-old general surgeon from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, allegedly killed his wife by administering a fatal dose of anaesthesia and passing it off as a natural death.

Police said the arrest of Dr Mahendra Reddy followed forensic confirmation that Dr Kruthika Reddy died from respiratory failure caused by anaesthetic substances.

The couple had married on May 26, 2024, but investigators said their relationship quickly deteriorated.