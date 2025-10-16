'Justice for Kruthika': Father of Bengaluru doctor killed using anaesthesia pleads

A day after the death of Kruthika, a young medical professional, her family has demanded strict legal action against their daughter's husband, Mahender Reddy. Her father, Muni Reddy, who lodged a police complaint, said his daughter’s faith in her husband had proved fatal, Hindustan Times reported. A 32-year-old general surgeon, Mahendra Reddy was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Kruthika.

“Our daughter believed her marriage was built on respect and love,” he said. “But the same medical knowledge that should have healed others was used to end her life. She dedicated herself to helping people. Justice for Kruthika is justice for every woman who trusts and loves with honesty,” Muni Reddy further added.

Financial dispute and affair motive Kruthika's brother-in-law, Mohan Reddy TS said that the family had spent ₹2 crore on Kruthika's wedding in May 2024. “After treating Kruthika on April 23, Mahendra went off to sleep in another room at her parents' house. The next morning, she was found unresponsive... Not only did Mahendra insist that a post-mortem was unnecessary, he also wanted to cremate her body in his hometown. However, my wife refused to allow the cremation without a post-mortem,” Mohan told IE.

Forensic findings The forensic report from FSL has revealed a major development in the Kruthika Reddy death case. The report confirmed the presence of Propofol, a powerful anaesthetic typically used only in hospital procedures, in the victim’s body.

Traces of the same drug were also detected in medical equipment allegedly handled by her husband, Mahendra Reddy. According to investigators, Mahendra is suspected to have administered a fatal dose of the controlled substance between 21 and 23 April, while treating Kruthika at her parents’ home for what he claimed was “gastritis”.