How sister’s suspicion helped cops crack Bengaluru doctor’s anesthesia murder mystery | Blow-by-blow account

Mahendra Reddy, a 31-year-old general surgeon, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, also a doctor, in Bengaluru, following a Forensic Science Laboratory report that confirmed the presence of an anaesthetic substance in her organs, six months after her death, HT reported earlier. Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon, with Dr Kruthika Reddy.

It was initially believed to be a case of natural death, but later turned into a murder investigation, thanks to her sister’s determination.

Victim's sister’s doubts spark probe into ‘natural' death It was an older sister’s quest for answers that unravelled what police suspect was a meticulously planned murder. On April 24, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, 29, a dermatologist, was rushed unresponsive to Cauvery Hospital, where she was declared dead. Her family and doctors assumed she had succumbed to natural causes. But her sister, Dr Nikitha M Reddy, a radiologist, wasn’t convinced, The Indian Express reported.

Nikitha Reddy's insistence on knowing the cause of death prompted the hospital to file a Medico Legal Case (MLC) with Marathahalli police, who registered a case of unnatural death. Months later, her hunch proved right, the report said.

Forensic findings reveal lethal drug in victim’s body A forensic report from the FSL revealed traces of Propofol, a controlled anesthetic used only in hospital surgeries, in Kruthika Reddy's organs and in medical equipment allegedly used by her husband, Mahendra Reddy.

The Bengaluru Police said Mahendra administered a fatal dose of Propofol between April 21 and 23 while treating Kruthika at her parents’ house for “gastritis".

He was arrested from Manipal in Udupi district, nearly 400 km from Bengaluru.

“All the medical equipment used by Mahendra for Kruthika’s treatment at her parents' house was seized following her death. Initially, it seemed as though Kruthika had died of natural causes. However, the post-mortem report points to traces of Propofol in the equipment and in Kruthika’s organs,” Whitefield DCP K Parashurama said.

Husband maintains composure amid scrutiny Mahendra, who works at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for nine days. Despite being questioned, he reportedly maintained composure, insisting that his wife’s death was natural and displaying no visible emotion.

Investigators believe that Mahendra’s knowledge as a medical professional and familiarity with Kruthika’s health conditions enabled him to plan the act “with clinical precision".

Family alleges financial dispute and affair motive Kruthika’s brother-in-law Mohan Reddy TS said the family had spent around ₹2 crore on the couple’s May 2024 wedding. “After treating Kruthika on April 23, Mahendra went off to sleep in another room at her parents' house. The next morning, she was found unresponsive... Not only did Mahendra insist that a post-mortem was unnecessary, he also wanted to cremate her body in his hometown. However, my wife refused to allow the cremation without a post-mortem,” Mohan told IE.

Police are probing whether financial disputes or an alleged extramarital affair could have been the motive. “In October 2024, Mahendra had sought financial help from Kruthika’s family to set up a hospital in Bengaluru... He seemed unhappy when they suggested he gain more experience,” Mohan added.

Timeline of events prior to Kruthika’s death On April 21, Kruthika complained of gastritis. Mahendra started IV treatment at their home.

On April 22, Mahendra took Kruthika to her parents’ house, claiming she needed rest. He returned at night to administer another IV dose.

On April 23, Kruthika messaged Mahendra saying the IV was causing discomfort. Mahendra instructed her not to remove it and visited again at night to give another dose.

On April 24, Kruthika was found unresponsive in the morning. Mahendra and her family rushed her to Cauvery Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The sequence of events, coupled with the FSL report, led police to reclassify the death as murder.

From medical mystery to murder case Kruthika, a respected dermatologist, had completed her MBBS from Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences, her MD from Navodaya Medical College, Raichur, and later earned a DNB in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy from NBEMS. She had been preparing to open her own clinic, Skin & Scalpel, on May 4.

Colleagues at Victoria Hospital remembered her as dedicated and compassionate. “She always spoke about empowering women through dermatology,” said one colleague. “It’s devastating that her own husband betrayed that trust.”

Police officials praised the investigative team for uncovering a murder disguised as a natural death, emphasising that the case highlighted how professional knowledge could be misused to commit a crime.