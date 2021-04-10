Bengaluru night curfew from today: What's allowed, what's not

Starting from Saturday night, seven district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will be placed under a night curfew between 10pm and 5am till April 20. As urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka is calling this 'corona curfew' instead of night curfew. "Wherever night curfew is in place, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained," PM Modi said in his recent interaction with the chief ministers and heads of the state on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Here is all you need to know about Karnataka night curfew

Districts: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities will come under night curfew. The night curfew will be limited to only these district centres. Rural areas do not come under this c.

Is this a step towards lockdown?

A day before the corona curfew kicks in, the state recorded 7,955 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike of this year. But as of now, the measure of corona curfew is not a pre-cursor to more restrictions, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

"We are trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister within this framework....that's the reason, without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres... we want to see how effective it will be, if things don't come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state," he said.

Services exempt from restrictions:

> Factories, companies and organisations that have night shifts can continue to do so, but employees have to report at the work place before 10pm.

> Health and emergency services are exempt; vehicles providing essential services can also move without restrictions.

> People suffering with health issues along with their attendants are exempt for obtaining health services.

> Essential service vehicles, or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles have been allowed to operate during the curfew hours.

> Incoming and out-bound passengers are allowed to travel after producing valid journey tickets.

The government has said action will be taken under the the Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC and other acts against those found violating the night curfew order.

(With agency inputs)