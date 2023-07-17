Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE updates: NCP boss Sharad Pawar may skip meeting
Bengaluru Opposition meeting LIVE updates: Two-day key high-profile meeting of 24 ‘like-minded’ Opposition parties to begin today.
Bengaluru Opposition meeting LIVE updates: At least 24 ‘like-minded’ political parties will come together for a key two-day gathering in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, to decide their strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
The Bengaluru meeting comes about three weeks after the first meeting that took place in Patna, Bihar on June 23.
The gathering is being seen as a boost to Opposition unity, as nine additional parties will be joining this time. The meeting is expected to focus on concerns related to joint programmes at the national level, strategy on upcoming Parliament session among other issues.
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 09:19 AM
Sitaram Yechury reiterates Oppn meeting's objective is to ‘save India’
On second Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that “Our objective is to save India. We should now be looking at national campaigns on issues such as misuse of central agencies, the attack on the federal structure, role of governors, inflation and unemployment.”
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 09:07 AM
Derek O’Brien on Opposition meeting: ‘Mission clear…to work unselfishly’
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said, “There is no point speculating on the agenda of the meeting. The mission is clear: we have to work unselfishly, work unitedly and present India we cherish with a vision for 2024 and beyond.”
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 08:57 AM
NCP's Sharad Pawar may skip meeting
NCP chief Sharad Pawar may skip second Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, reported ANI.
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 08:36 AM
Amid Opposition meet, BJP announces mega huddle in New Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA announced a mega huddle in New Delhi on July 18. About 30 parties are expected to join the meeting, which will take place in Delhi's Ashok Hotel. The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 08:19 AM
AAP to join Bengaluru meet as Congress extends supports in ordinance row
Congress leader KC Venugopal said Sunday that the principal Opposition party would not support the Delhi ordinance, in which the Centre seeks to take charge administrative services in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party had termed the announcement a “positive development” and is likely to join the meeting today in Bengaluru.
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 08:07 AM
Bengaluru Opposition meet day 1: Leaders to meet for informal talks, dinner hosted by Karnataka CM
In Bengaluru, the Opposition leaders will convene for an informal meeting on Monday, which will be followed by a dinner hosted by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. The discussions will continue the next day, when the main meeting will be held.
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 07:47 AM
Agenda of mega Opposition meet in Bengaluru today
At the meeting, the political plans to be explored might include joint programmes at the national level but possible seat adjustments between the Opposition parties will be left for the respective state units to decide, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more.
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 07:37 AM
No seat-sharing agreement talks on cards in Bengaluru meet
Strategy on the seat-sharing agreement for general election, which was earlier likely to discussed in Bengaluru meet has been scrapped off for now.