Bengaluru police crackdown uncovers counterfeit ‘Nandini’ ghee racket: How the network operated

Bengaluru police on Saturday busted a large network involved in producing adulterated ghee and selling them in fake packets of Karnataka milk federations (KMF)'s ‘Nandhini’ following the arrest of four people. Based on intelligence gathered secretly by the central crime branch (CCB), special investigation squad and the KMF vigilance wing officers, the operation was tracked.(PTI file photo)

Apart from the arrest, police seized around 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee, coconut and palm oil, ₹1.19 lakh in cash, four goods vehicles used for transportation, machinery used for manufacturing the adulterated ghee, and other related items, news agency PTI reported quoting Bengaluru police officials.

The network allegedly produced adulterated ghee in Tamil Nadu and filled it into fake Nandini brand sachets and plastic bottles, and sold them across Bengaluru.

According to a statement issued by the office of Bengaluru police commissioner Seemath Kumar Singh, the total value of the seized property is approximately ₹1.27 crore.

Behind the adulteration racket

Keeping an eye on the peaking demand of Nandini ghee in Karnataka, the members of the network had been preparing adulterated ghee in Tamil Nadu, and filling it into counterfeit Nandini sachets and plastic bottles.

The forged packets and bottles were then supplied to the Bengaluru-based accused, who held official KMF licenses and distributed the adulterated ghee to various wholesale and retail shops and Nandini parlours across the city, passing it off as original Nandini ghee at the actual market price.

“Based on intelligence gathered secretly by the central crime branch (CCB), special investigation squad and the KMF vigilance wing officers, the operation was tracked,” the statement stated.

Crackdown

On Friday, a joint team of the central crime branch (CCB), special investigation squad and the KMF vigilance wing conducted a raid on the godowns, shops, and goods vehicles belonging to Krishna Enterprises in Nanjamba Agrahara, Chamarajpet, all of which were owned by the main accused and their family members.

During the raids, a vehicle transporting adulterated ghee was seized and the driver was arrested.

A case has been registered at the CCB special investigation division, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)