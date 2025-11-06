Nandini ghee now ₹700/litre: KMF cites global price surge behind steep hike

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Wednesday announced a sharp increase in the price of its flagship ghee product, Nandini ghee, raising the cost by ₹90 per litre, bringing the new retail price to ₹700 per litre. This move follows earlier relief for consumers after a GST-driven drop, when the price had fallen from around ₹650 per litre to ₹610.

KMF officials said the unprecedented rise in global ghee and dairy inputs, which are squeezing margins for cooperative sellers, compelled the organisation to revise its pricing.

“Even globally, demand is pushing prices up. Our ghee rates remain among the lowest, and this revision is necessary to align with global market trends and maintain economic viability,” a KMF spokesperson said according to news agency PTI.

The timing of the hike has stirred concern among Bengaluru households that were just beginning to feel relief.

The latest ghee price jump adds to already-rising household budgets in a city where cost-of-living pressures are mounting.

KMF insiders pointed out that dairy cooperatives are under strain: milk procurement, packaging, fuel and packaging costs have all gone up. At the same time, the GST cut earlier this year prompted a brief drop in retail prices, which has now been reversed. Earlier this year, the Karnataka government had allowed Nandini milk (toned and curd) prices to increase by ₹4 per litre or kg in March.

While KMF insists that even at ₹700 the Nandini ghee price remains competitive compared to private brands, critics say the repeated hikes highlight the growing burden on middle-class households in Bengaluru.

