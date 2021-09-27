Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru police detain some protestors during Bharat Bandh

Despite some farmers being in preventive custody, farmers organisations continued their protests and took out a march till Mysore Bank circle in the central business district of Bengaluru
By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 02:20 PM IST
A prominent farmer leader from Karnataka claimed that some farmers were arrested without any reason in Bengaluru. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo/File/Representative use)

Bengaluru police detained some farmers who were protesting against the three Central farm laws enacted last year during the nationwide day-long Bharat Bandh on Monday. The protesting farmers were picked up from Maurya Circle in the heart of the city, farmers claimed.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, a prominent farmer leader from Karnataka, claimed that the farmers were arrested without any reason.

“From Maurya circle, without giving any information, they arrested our farmers and brought them to Adugodi police station. Farmers said that they will not get down from the bus. Why were we arrested in violation of the law? Did we do any procession, anything illegal or caused any disturbance? The police have not told us anything,” Shanthakumar alleged.

Despite some farmers being in preventive custody, farmers organisations continued their protests and took out a march till Mysore Bank circle in the central business district of Bengaluru.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has said that several rallies from various parts of Bengaluru will converge in the heart of the city to protest against the farm laws, price rise etc.

Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has asked protestors to ensure there is no disruption of services or any inconvenience to the public.

“After Covid-19 (related lockdowns) people are just coming out, economic activities have just resumed and people should not face any more problems. I have already requested protesters that they should not do anything that adds to the problems of people,” Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

He added that the farmers should find other ways to express their disagreements.

