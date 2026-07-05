Bengaluru reclaims 200 km of footpaths, internet split over street vendor evictions: 'Not be treated like immigrants'

Bengaluru's footpath encroachment clearance drive has sparked a debate online, with residents split between welcoming safer, pedestrian-friendly streets and raising concerns over the livelihoods of street vendors displaced by the campaign. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government is not evicting street vendors altogether but relocating them from major arterial and sub-arterial roads to ward roads. (X/GBA) In a post on X, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Safe Footpath Campaign has reclaimed more than 200 km of footpaths across arterial and sub-arterial roads under all five city corporations over the past three days. Shivakumar said the initiative is aimed at making Bengaluru's streets "safer, more accessible and easier to navigate for every pedestrian," while Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced that ₹70 crore would be spent on repairing damaged footpaths to improve walkability.

Gowda said the government is not evicting street vendors altogether but relocating them from major arterial and sub-arterial roads to ward roads. He added that future phases of the campaign would also target abandoned vehicles, illegal parking, construction debris, garbage blackspots and ramps built over footpaths that obstruct pedestrians. The minister said the drive was launched in response to long-standing public demand and Supreme Court directions, stressing that pedestrians are often forced onto roads due to encroachments, increasing the risk of accidents. He also appealed to commercial establishments that have encroached on footpaths to remove them voluntarily, saying the government's intention is not to disrupt livelihoods but to ensure safe public spaces. Supporters hail walkability push The drive has drawn praise from many Bengaluru residents, civic activists and former officials on social media platforms. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao called the initiative "laudable", saying the city had long suffered from encroached footpaths. At the same time, he urged the government to create hawking zones and marketplaces for displaced vendors so they are not left without a source of income. Several social media users echoed similar views. One Bengaluru techie wrote that the campaign should be replicated across Indian cities and enforced continuously rather than as a one-time exercise. Another user said reclaiming public spaces was about giving footpaths back to pedestrians, not privatising them.