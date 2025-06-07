Bengaluru stampede: CM increases compensation from 10 lakh to 25 lakh for kin of deceased

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday increased the compensation amount announced for the kin of the deceased in the stadium stampede from ₹10 to ₹25 lakh per family, the government said. Fans stand next to abandoned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025.(AFP)

Eleven people died and over 50 were injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered to increase the compensation amount for the kin of deceased to ₹25 lakh each. Earlier the government had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each," a statement from the office of the Chief Minister stated.