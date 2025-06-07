Bengaluru stampede: CM increases compensation from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh for kin of deceased
PTI |
Jun 07, 2025 11:10 PM IST
Eleven people died and over 50 were injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday increased the compensation amount announced for the kin of the deceased in the stadium stampede from ₹10 to ₹25 lakh per family, the government said.
Eleven people died and over 50 were injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations.
"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered to increase the compensation amount for the kin of deceased to ₹25 lakh each. Earlier the government had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each," a statement from the office of the Chief Minister stated.