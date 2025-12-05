Bengaluru traffic: Restrictions imposed on December 6-7 due to Midnight Marathon. Check routes to avoid

In view of the 18th Midnight Marathon organised by the Rotary Club of Bengaluru and IT Corridor, a traffic advisory has been issued for Bengaluru. The event will take place on KTPO Road and EPIP Road under the jurisdiction of the Mahadevapura Traffic Police. The event will take place on KTPO Road and EPIP Road under the Mahadevapura Traffic Police jurisdiction.(X/BengaluruPost)

Traffic on the left-side road from Ginger Hotel Junction near Kundalahalli Metro Station on Kundalahalli Main Road to ITPL Back Gate will be restricted during the event. The restrictions will be in effect from 3 pm on December 6 till 5 am on December 7.

Alternative routes

Vehicles travelling from Graphite India Junction towards Vydehi and ITPL can turn right near Ginger Hotel, proceed along the right-side road until Axis Bank U-turn Junction, take a mandatory left, and then continue via Big Bazaar Junction and Hoodi towards Hope Farm or Channasandra.

BMTC buses and heavy goods vehicles moving from Kundalahalli towards Vydehi are advised to go straight at Graphite India Junction, turn left at Sumadura Nandana Apartments, continue straight to NetApp Junction, and then turn right to reach ITPL and Hope Farm.

Bengaluru airport advisory

In a separate news, the Bengaluru airport issued a passenger advisory and said that IndiGo flights from the Kempegowda International Airport to Delhi and Mumbai have been cancelled for December 5. The cancellations will remain in effect till 11:59 pm.

Passengers travelling to other destinations are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience, the note further read.