Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Kempegowda airport; DGCA to probe incident

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike during its landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. The aircraft, flight 6E 6542, departed from Guwahati earlier in the day. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident.

Indigo flight suffered tail strike. (PTI)

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In a press statement issued on Sunday, the airlines said the aircraft "experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather". There was no report of any casualty and the passengers and crew disembarked safely.

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Indigo further said the relevant authorities were informed as per the standard operating procedures, and the aircraft was sent for maintenance checks. "It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances," the IndiGo Spokesperson said, while reiterating the airlines' commitment to ensure safety of its customers and crew.

While more details on the matter are awaited, there have been reports of other incidents involving Indigo aircraft this month.

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Indigo flight develops technical snag

{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, a Delhi-bound IndiGo Dreamliner aircraft developed a technical snag and had to return to London Heathrow airport, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, a Delhi-bound IndiGo Dreamliner aircraft developed a technical snag and had to return to London Heathrow airport, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. {{/usCountry}}

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The Boeing 787-9 aircraft, operating the flight 6E4 from London Heathrow to Delhi, was airborne for around an hour before turning back, as per the information available on flight tracking website Flightradar 24.com.

Indigo flight diverted after smoke warning

Earlier this month, on September 15, an IndiGo flight operating from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning in the aircraft's cargo area, PTI reported, citing an official statement.

The flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and 6 crew members, landed safely at Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport at 6:29pm.

Emergency landing after bomb threat

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On September 10, Indigo aircraft flying from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad following a bomb threat. The flight 6E97 landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport at 5:45 pm, adding that all passengers and crew members were disembarked safely.

Aircraft hits parking pole at Srinagar airport

An Indigo plane clipped a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while taxiing into its parking bay at Srinagar Airport on September 4. The flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar.

Goa-Delhi flight faces engine 'failure'

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Goa 30 minutes after takeoff on September 1 after engines failed mid-air. The plane, carrying 229 passengers on board, reportedly made an emergency landing Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa.

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(With PTI inputs)