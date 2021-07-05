'Betrayed by own people', says Chirag Paswan as he launches Ashirwad Yatra

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan said on Monday said that he doesn't have the status to show off as he launched the 'Ashirwad Yatra' on his father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary. Chirag said the aim is to take blessings of the people.

"I am beginning Ashirwad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He is involved in a tussle with uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for the control of the party, which was formed by Ram Vilas Paswan two decades ago. He passed away in October last year.

"I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us," said Chirag before launchign the yatra (a roadhshow). He also launched a book titled 'Paswan'.

The battle for Paswan's legacy is being played out with a tussle between his son Chirag and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was elected as LJP's leader in Lok Sabha by five of the party's six lawmakers.

On June 13, Paras was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag after the five of the six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house of Parliament. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

While the wing led by Chirag has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

(With inputs from agencies)