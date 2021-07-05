Home / India News / 'Betrayed by own people', says Chirag Paswan as he launches Ashirwad Yatra
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan addresses the media during party's national executive meeting.(ANI File Photo)
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan addresses the media during party's national executive meeting.(ANI File Photo)
india news

'Betrayed by own people', says Chirag Paswan as he launches Ashirwad Yatra

Chirag Paswan launched the Ashirwad Yatra on the birth anniversary of his father. Ram Vilas Paswan, the founder of Lok Janshakti Party, died in October last year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan said on Monday said that he doesn't have the status to show off as he launched the 'Ashirwad Yatra' on his father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary. Chirag said the aim is to take blessings of the people.

"I am beginning Ashirwad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He is involved in a tussle with uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for the control of the party, which was formed by Ram Vilas Paswan two decades ago. He passed away in October last year.

"I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us," said Chirag before launchign the yatra (a roadhshow). He also launched a book titled 'Paswan'.

The battle for Paswan's legacy is being played out with a tussle between his son Chirag and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was elected as LJP's leader in Lok Sabha by five of the party's six lawmakers.

On June 13, Paras was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag after the five of the six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house of Parliament. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

While the wing led by Chirag has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chirag paswan ram vilas paswan lok janshakti party + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.