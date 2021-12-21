Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Bhagwat & Mulayam in same frame adds fodder to poll-bound UP politics
uttar pradesh assembly election

Bhagwat & Mulayam in same frame adds fodder to poll-bound UP politics

Along with the image of the two veteran leaders, the Congress wrote in Hindi that the ‘S’ of the new SP stands for ‘Sanghvad’.
An image of the gathering shared by the Congress’ UP unit showed Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mohan Bhagwat sitting together and the latter blessing Union minister Arjun Meghwal. (Congress Twitter)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

An image of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat that is being widely shared on social media has set a war of words among the key political players in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the keenly watched Assembly election set to be held next year.

According to multiple reports, the two veteran leaders met at the wedding reception of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter in Delhi.

An image of the gathering shared by the Congress’ UP unit showed Yadav and Bhagwat sitting together on a sofa and the latter is seen blessing Union minister Arjun Meghwal.

Along with the image, the Congress wrote in Hindi that the ‘S’ of the new SP stands for ‘Sanghvad’.

Soon after, the UP BJP also joined in and sharing a similar image wrote a “picture speaks a lot”.

Hours later, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP hit back sharing another image of Yadav exchanging pleasantries with Natioanlist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and said the Congress has forgotten political etiquette.

Along with the image, the Congress wrote in Hindi that the ‘S’ of the new SP stands for ‘Sanghvad’.

Soon after, the UP BJP also joined in and sharing a similar image wrote a “picture speaks a lot”.

However, the SP hit back sharing another image of Yadav exchanging pleasantries with Natioanlist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and said the Congress has forgotten political etiquette.

Coming close on the heels on tax raids conducted on premises of SP leaders, the image of Bhagwat and Yadav will surely lead to more politics in the poll-bound state.

 

