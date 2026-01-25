Bhairav battalion, Suryastra rocket launcher system among firsts at Republic Day 2026 parade

A new rocket launcher system ‘Suryastra’, and a recently raised Bhairav light commando battalion will be among several new additions to the ceremonial parade on New Delhi's Kartavya Path, as the nation is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day tomorrow. A total of 18 marching contingents and 13 bands will also take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes, the defence ministry said. (ANI)

Defence assets, including BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Shaktiban and a static display of some drones, would also be displayed at the parade, which will be led by General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar.

About 6,000 defence personnel will be a part of the parade, news agency PTI reported, quoting Delhi Area Chief of Staff, Major General Navraj Dhillon.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will be the chief guests at the parade, which will be themed ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’.

The many firsts on this Republic Day The rocket launcher ‘Suryastra’, which is equipped with deep-strike capabilities, the newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, four Zanskar ponies, two Bactrian camels, four raptors (kites) and a few Army dogs will be some of the new additions to the Republic Day parade, said Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent.

Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS ‘Suryastra’, is equipped to carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km.

The Bhairav light commando battalion, which was raised around October 2025 and made its debut at Jaipur's Army Day parade on January 15, has been introduced to "bridge the gap" between the infantry and special forces, the report read.

The contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry in battle gear, along with key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied by personnel, would also mark their first roll down in the ceremonial Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in a ‘phased battle array formation’.

Under the phased battle array formation, the forces will move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear.

The 61 Cavalry, dressed in its ceremonial uniform and striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent in the armed forces' parade each year. This time it would make its first appearance in battle gear.

The Shaktiban regiment, which has been set up in the artillery and equipped with a drone, counter-drone, and loiter munition, would also mark its first in the parade tomorrow.

A mixed scouts contingent, clad in heavy thermal gear, will also make its maiden appearance at the parade at Kartavya Path tomorrow.

The flypast at the ceremonial event, which will be held in two parts, will showcase a total of 29 aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30, P8I, MiG-29, Apache, LCH (Light Combat Helicopter), ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), Mi-17 helicopters in different formations and transport aircraft C-130 and C-295.

