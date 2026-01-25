Republic Day 2026: Meet the 5 debutants at Kartavya Path, chosen for India’s 77th Republic Day parade

The first Republic Day Parade since Operation Sindoor will make history with many a first. From trailblazing women at the forefront to an animal contingent and cinema tableau, here’s what will steal the show: Indian Army's animal contingent (Left), Simran Bala (Centre) and the newly raise Bhairav units (Right), will march past at the Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2026. (Photos: ANI, X and Instagram) Military might

Indian Army's newly raised Bhairav units — light commando battalions.

Indian Army will showcase its newly raised Bhairav units — light commando battalions trained for speed, drones, and border operations along key border areas. The elite formations will march down Kartavya Path for the first time. They are trained for extreme conditions. Nari shakti

Simran Bala, Assistant Commandant, CRPF (Left) and Captain Hansja Sharma (Right)

Simran Bala, Assistant Commandant, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is a 26-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir. She will lead an all-men contingent, making her the first female officer to command over 140 male personnel at the annual national event. Captain Hansja Sharma, 27, is also scripting history. India’s first woman pilot qualified to fly the Rudra Armed Helicopter, she will command the 251 Army Aviation Squadron. Bollywood break

A special tableau themed on Bharat Gatha will be presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. For this, singer Shreya Ghoshal has been roped in by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for a special song. Bhansali will be the first film director to represent Indian cinema on R-Day. Army’s animal contingent

The Indian Army's specially curated animal contingent. (Photo: ANI)