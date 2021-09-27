Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The SKM has said that all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments will be closed across the nation during the strike.(HT File Photo)
Live

Bharat Bandh 2021 Live Updates: 10-hour strike begins

Bharat Bandh 2021: All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted from the strike.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:29 AM IST

A 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws getting Presidential assent began on Monday morning. The SKM has said that all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments will be closed across the nation during the strike. No public events and functions will be allowed, it said. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted from the strike.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 07:28 AM

    Shambhu border blocked in view of Bharat Bandh

    The Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) has been blocked till 4pm in view of the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers. 

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 07:04 AM

    Haryana, Delhi police increase security

    The Haryana Police has asked people to be prepared to face traffic congestion. The Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and deployed extra personnel at pickets in border areas of the national capital.

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 06:59 AM

    State governments who have extended their support

    State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 06:48 AM

    Traffic movement closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest

    The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police.

  • Mon, 27 Sep 2021 06:43 AM

    10-hour Bharat Bandh begins

    A 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first anniversary of the three farm laws getting Presidential assent began on Monday morning. The strike will be observed till 4pm.

