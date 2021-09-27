Shops, offices, schools closed, transport off road during Bharat Bandh in Odisha

Normal life was affected in several districts of Odisha on Monday following a 10-hour countrywide shutdown called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a united front of farmer outfits that has been demanding repeal of the three farm laws enacted by Centre a year ago. The shutdown in Odisha is supported by political parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Bharat Bandh began from 6 am and will end at 4 pm and protestors had urged that all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions remained shut during this period. However, emergency services including ambulances and fire services were exempted.

In Bhubaneswar, members of Odisha Krushak Sangha and other protestors staged a Rail Roko (Railway Blockade) and stopped traffic at the Master Canteen Square. In Balasore, the agitators prevented the Bangiriposi Express from leaving, and on the main road of the town, vehicles were detained on roads. In Bolangir, the agitators closed the main post office and picketed at the railway station, obstructing Ispat Express for about half an hour.

“The farmers are on strike since the last 10 months. But, PM Modi did not get time to discuss the issue with the agitating farmers. We are observing the ‘bandh’ (shutdown) demanding the repeal of the three farm laws,” said zonal secretary of CPI, Sura Jena.

The government had already closed all educational institutions in the state on Monday over cyclone Gulab’s impact in southern Odisha. Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses will not ply till 3 pm today in view of the shutdown.

Special secretary of home department, Santosh Bala had advised secretaries of all departments to ask all state employees working at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and the heads of departments to reach office at least by 9.30 am on Monday.

Several shops, business establishments, government, and private offices, were closed across the state. Major roads including state and National Highways have been blocked affecting vehicular communication.