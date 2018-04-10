Bharat Bandh live updates: Security increased in Rajasthan, MP after home ministry advisory

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other state for the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday called by groups opposed to caste-based reservations, PTI reported.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said district magistrates and superintendents of police will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction.

The missive came a week after a similar Bharat Bandh -- called by called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order -- saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, schools for Class I to 9 will remain closed, as a precautionary measure, in the wake of Bharat Bandh news agency ANI reported.

Section 144 will be imposed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur City and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Aggarwal, in a press conference, said that no procession or protest will be allowed on Tuesday and strict action will be taken against offenders. Internet services will remain suspended in the city from 12 midnight on Monday till Tuesday night, he said.

Ajatshatru, divisional commissioner of Bhopal, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 had been clamped in the city for Tuesday but services including schools, government offices and banks would operate as usual.

Here are the live updates:

9.10am: Protesters in Bihar’s Arrah have stopped a train during Bharat Bandh called by groups against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

Protests against caste-based reservations in jobs and education: Visuals from Bihar's Arrah where protesters have stopped a train pic.twitter.com/N6wePxP0tQ — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

(With agency inputs)