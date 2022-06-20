Bharat Bandh: Situation in Delhi is normal, won't tolerate anarchy, say police

Delhi Police said on Monday the situation in the national capital was ‘normal’, as a Bharat Bandh was observed against the Union government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

Click here for live updates on Bharat Bandh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All roads, shops, establishments and markets are open here, the situation is normal. We won't tolerate any anarchy here. Police are prepared to tackle anti-social elements who could attempt to vandalise public property. We don't expect any law and order problem to arise here,” Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, said, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking on the elaborate security arrangements made by the force, the officer said this was done as it had intelligence inputs groups from other states planned to protest in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic snarls were witnessed on roads connecting Delhi with its satellite cities, as the police put up barricades to prevent any possible movement of protesters from the neighbouring states. One particular image, that of a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, went viral on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) sat in front of a train at the suburban Shivaji Bridge station, before they were removed by the security forces.

Also Read | Rail track blocked in Delhi by Youth Congress workers protesting Agnipath

Though the Bharat Bandh is being observed in several states, including Delhi, it was not clear exactly which organisation or group of organsiations, made the call for the bandh. On Sunday, several state governments and local authorities announced precautionary measures after reports, that a pan-India blockade will be held on June 20, emerged on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON