Bharat Bandh: Situation in Delhi is normal, won't tolerate anarchy, say police
india news

Bharat Bandh: Situation in Delhi is normal, won't tolerate anarchy, say police

Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, said the force received prior intelligence inputs groups from other states would protest in the city against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.
Bharat Bandh-Agnipath stir: Police personnel check vehicles ahead of the Congress' protest, in Gurugram, Monday, June 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 02:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi Police said on Monday the situation in the national capital was ‘normal’, as a Bharat Bandh was observed against the Union government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

“All roads, shops, establishments and markets are open here, the situation is normal. We won't tolerate any anarchy here. Police are prepared to tackle anti-social elements who could attempt to vandalise public property. We don't expect any law and order problem to arise here,” Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, said, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking on the elaborate security arrangements made by the force, the officer said this was done as it had intelligence inputs groups from other states planned to protest in the city.

Traffic snarls were witnessed on roads connecting Delhi with its satellite cities, as the police put up barricades to prevent any possible movement of protesters from the neighbouring states. One particular image, that of a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) sat in front of a train at the suburban Shivaji Bridge station, before they were removed by the security forces. 

Though the Bharat Bandh is being observed in several states, including Delhi, it was not clear exactly which organisation or group of organsiations, made the call for the bandh. On Sunday, several state governments and local authorities announced precautionary measures after reports, that a pan-India blockade will be held on June 20, emerged on social media.

Topics
bharat bandh delhi police agnipath
