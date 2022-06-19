Bharat Bandh tomorrow against 'Agnipath'? List of states that have heightened security

As protests against the Centre's ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme continue, several state governments and local authorities on Sunday, a day before a proposed Bharat Bandh, reportedly called by some organisations to protest against the contentious policy, tightened security in view of the reported call.

Here are some states that have tightened security ahead of the proposed Bharat Bandh:

(1.) Haryana: The state's Faridabad Police will deploy more than 2,000 policemen to ensure law and order in the city. As many as 12 police blocks have been put up, and videography will be done to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Haryana was one of the states which saw violent anti-Agnipath stir.

(2.) Kerala: The Director General of Police (DGP) has said the entire force will be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. District police chiefs have been directed to prevent forced closure of businesses, and to provide security to courts, offices of the state electricity board (KSEB) and road transport corporation (KSRTC), as well as government offices and institutions.

(3.) Jharkhand: All schools in the state will remain shut, said Rajesh Sharma, secretary of the Jharkhand government's education department.

(4.) Uttar Pradesh: Reiterating that Section 144 is already in place in the district, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police warned FIR would be registered against anyone found engaged in activities that violate the law.

UP, too, has seen violence during the agitation.

(5.) Punjab: The ADGP (law and order) has directed the force to monitor activities of social media groups that were allegedly spreading misinformation about the initiative.

(With agency inputs)

