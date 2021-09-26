Bharat Bandh tomorrow from 6am to 4pm; public transport likely to be affected

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a 10-hour Bharat Bandh on Monday, September 27, to mark a year of the three controversial farm laws that were passed by Parliament in September last year. September 27 marks the first anniversary of President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent for the three bills. The umbrella union of the farmers who are protesting against these three laws for around 10 months now has said that Bharat Bandh on Monday will be peaceful and the public will face minimal inconvenience.

No public, private transport allowed

In its guideline, the SKM said that during the time of the Bharat Bandh, central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function. Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads and no public functions will be allowed. However, emergency services including ambulances and fire services will be allowed to function.

The main banners or themes for the day would be 'Bharat Bandh against Anti-Farmer Modi Government', 'Modi Brings in Mandi Bandh', 'Farmers take up Bharat Bandh' and so on, the SKM said in a statement.

States where the effect of Bharat Bandh is likely to be felt

The farmers' Bharat Bandh has already gathered support from several political parties, including the Congress, AAP, YSRC, DMK, Telugu Desam, Left parties, BSP, RJD etc. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments have announced complete support to the nationwide strike. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to stop APSRTC buses from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon.

Delhi under security blanket

The Delhi Police have said that no protesters will be allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city's border. "The security will be preventive and we are fully alert. There is no call for 'Bharat Bandh' in Delhi, but we are watching the developments and adequate number of personnel will be on the ground," an officer said.

No bandh for traders

Traders, small industries, shopkeepers have nothing to do with the bandh, Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal has said. "The bandh call by a handful of so-called farmers has been virtually sponsored by the opposition parties from the back door for their political gain and is anti-development and senseless besides being against the interest of traders,” national president Ravi Kant Garg said in a statement.

Will bank activities be affected?

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation has extended its support to the call of Bharat Bandh. The union said it will join the protest of the farmers in solidarity.

(With agency inputs)