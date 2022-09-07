Himanta Biswa has to make outrageous statements because..: Jairam Ramesh

Reacting to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa's statement that Congress should take its Bharat Jodo Yatra to Pakistan because India is united, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Assam CM has to make outrageous statements every day to prove his loyalty as he has been a party of the Congress for 20 to 25 years. "I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day," Jairam Ramesh said.

"I think the Assam CM is boyish, immature," Jairam Ramesh said ahead of the launch of Congress' 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari today by Rahul Gandhi. From tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi and over 100 Congressmen will embark on their 15-day foot march.

The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification. pic.twitter.com/PzACrtB0eq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Himanta said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is 'Comedy of the Century'. With a photo of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Mountbatten and Jinnah, the Assam CM wrote, "The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification.".

Himanta Biswa, a staunch critic of Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, said India is connected and United. "India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," Himanta Biswa said.

Apart from Himanta, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai made strong observations about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said Rahul Gandhi is known for ‘Bharat chodo’. Advising Rahul Gandhi to fill his convoy cars in BJP-ruled states to avail of the cheaper fuel price, Annamalai said the Yatra will open Rahul Gandhi's eyes to the new India developed by PM Modi in the last eight years.

