BRS targets Amit Shah over remark on Muslim quota

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Monday accused Union home minister Amit Shah of trying to “create unrest” in the state ahead of the assembly elections, a day after the latter said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would do away with reservations for Muslims to enhance the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) if it was voted to power.

BRS leader and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

The party led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also said if the BJP is concerned about the welfare of the OBCs, it must conduct a caste census to provide them with educational and employment opportunities.

At a rally in Chevella in Rangareddy district on Sunday evening, Shah said that the KCR government’s 4% reservation for Muslims was “unconstitutional” and that it would be scrapped and extended to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBCs if the BJP won the elections.

“Once the BJP government is formed, this unconstitutional Muslim reservation will be scrapped. This right is of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs and they will get their rights and we will scrap Muslim reservation,” Shah said.

The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks, BRS spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said doing away with the quota for Muslims would only lead to poverty and alienation among minority communities and cause unrest.

“This is nothing but a crooked political plot to sabotage Muslim reservations and create unrest in Telangana ahead of the assembly elections. It is unfortunate that the Union home minister, who is responsible for maintaining harmony in the society, is plotting to create unrest,” he said.

Sravan said if at all the BJP is concerned about the OBCs, it should first conduct a caste census and take steps to decide on the population and rightful share of OBCs in education and employment opportunities. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded a caste census.

The BRS spokesperson pointed out that the issue of reservations to Muslims was pending in the Supreme Court. “It is another matter that the BJP can never come to power in Telangana, but how can Shah make a statement on an issue which is pending in the Supreme Court?” he asked.

Sravan slammed the BJP for targeting Muslims and projecting them as anti-social elements. By raking the reservations issue, the BJP is only trying to create resentment among them, which may potentially lead to unrest, he said. “This is what the BJP wants,” he added.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also reacted sharply to Shah’s remarks.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi allegedly says reach out to pasmanda Muslims, Amit Shah complies by promising to remove their reservation,” AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

He also told Shah that reservations for backward Muslim groups are based on empirical data.

“Please read the Sudhir Commission report. If you cannot, please ask someone who can. Reservations for Muslims are continuing under a stay from SC,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi said if Shah was serious about meting out justice to SCs, STs and OBCs, then he should introduce a constitutional amendment to remove the 50% cap on reservation.

The BJP government in poll-bound Karnataka recently scrapped the 4% OBC quota for Muslims and distributed it equally to two dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The decision drew flak from the Supreme Court which called it “prima facie shaky and flawed”.

