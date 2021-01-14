Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot came down heavily on the Bharatpur district administration after the death toll in the hooch tragedy rose to seven with four more people dying during treatment, officials said.

Gehlot ordered the suspension of the district excise officer, other excise officials along with three policemen of Rupwas police station while sub divisional magistrate of Rupwas Lalit Meena was kept on awaiting posting order (APO).

The government also appointed divisional commissioner of Bharatpur Prem Chand Berwal to investigate the tragedy.

Minister of state for health Dr Subhash Garg reached Chak Samari village to hand over compensation to the victims’ families. Families of the deceased were given a compensation of ₹2 lakh each while those seriously ill were given ₹50,000 each.

The condition of three others who are under treatment is critical, officials said.

The district collector has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

On Tuesday evening, around a dozen people had drank illicit country-made liquor at Chak Samari village in the district, following which their health deteriorated.

They were rushed to Rupwas community health centre, where two of them were declared brought dead. Five others died during treatment, principal medical officer Dr Navdeep Saini said.

The deceased were identified as Pappu Kushwaha, Maangi Kushwaha, Kampotar Kushwaha, Ramjeet Kushwaha, Vasudev Kushwaha, Padam Singh and Mangilal.

Three others, Santosh, Lallu Ram and Ravi were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated, officials said.

“Seven have died so far while the condition of three is critical. They have been sent to Jaipur for treatment. The reason behind the incident is poisonous liquor,” said Nathmal Didel, district collector, Bharatpur.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Devendra Kumar BIshnoi and Bharatpur range inspector general of police Prassana Kumar Khamesara visited the village after the incident.

“Police and excise department officials were directed to trace illegal liquor selling points to take action against them. Prima facie, the incident took place due to poisonous liquor, but the exact reason will be known after the post mortem reports,” Didel said.

Villagers accused the district administration of not paying attention to their demand for action against the sale of illicit liquor in the area. “We approached officials many times to request action against the sale of illegal liquor, but no action was taken,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.