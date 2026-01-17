Bheemanna Khandre, former Karnataka minister, dies at 102

Former Karnataka minister Bheemanna Khandre passed away late on Friday at the age of 102, following age-related health issues, his family confirmed. His son, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, shared the news. A respected Congress leader and freedom fighter, Bheemanna Khandre significantly contributed to the cooperative movement. (Facebook)

A freedom fighter and senior Congress leader, Khandre was a well-known and respected figure in the Kalyana Karnataka region. He was also a strong supporter of the cooperative movement and played an important role in public life over several decades.

Bheemanna Khandre is survived by two sons, including Eshwar Khandre, and four daughters, news agency PTI reported.

A prominent leader of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, Bheemanna Khandre had earlier served as Karnataka’s transport minister in the cabinet led by former chief minister Veerappa Moily.

According to his son, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, the veteran leader had been unwell for the past 10 to 12 days due to age-related health issues and breathing problems. He was initially treated at a private hospital in Bidar, after which his care was continued at his residence in Bhalki, the report said.

Bheemanna's early life Trained as a lawyer, Khandre stepped into public life in the early years after Independence. He became the first elected president of the Bhalki Municipality in 1953. His state-level political journey began in 1962 when he was elected to the Legislative Assembly. Over the years, he served as an MLA four times and was also a member of the Legislative Council on two occasions, the report noted.

Khandre played a key role in strengthening the cooperative sector in the region. He was the founding president of the Bidar Cooperative Sugar Factory at Hallikheda and the Mahatma Gandhi Sugar Factory at Hunji. He also contributed to the development of irrigation projects such as Naranja and Karanja, which benefited farmers in the region, the report further stated.

(With inputs from PTI)