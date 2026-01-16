DK Shivakumar remains cryptic about Delhi visit amid Karnataka power tussle: 'Can't discuss in public'
The power tussle in Karnataka, since the Congress government has completed its half term in the state, has taken the centre stage in the state’s politics.
Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Congress’ high command but remained cryptic about the purpose of his visit. He is set to meet the party’s senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Delhi.
When questioned about why he is visiting the national capital, particularly amid recurring speculation about leadership tussle in Karnataka, Shivakumar said he is not in a position to disclose any plans, reported news agency ANI. He said that he can not discuss in public the issue of his meeting with AICC and that it was upon the party’s general secretary to “disclose any plan”.
Also read: Who is Nitin Nabin, BJP leader likely to succeed JP Nadda as party president?
He also said that the purpose of his visit was mainly to meet his party leaders and when asked whether he would meet any union minister, he said, “Yes, I have some meetings, I have an important legal issue connected to irrigation projects, and some big cases are there. I will also be meeting some Union Ministers."
‘Not an issue to be discussed in public’
DK Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi comes days after he, along with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, met Rahul Gandhi earlier this week on Tuesday at Mysuru (Mandakalli) airport. Gandhi spoke to both the leaders separately during the meet which intensified speculation about a resolution to the state’s internal leadership questions.
When asked whether he discussed any potential change in the state’s leadership with Gandhi, Shivakumar said that it was not something he could discuss in public. "I can't disclose all these things. It is not an issue to be discussed in public. It is between me, the party High Command, and my Chief Minister,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
However, he also clarified that the meetings held during Rahul Gandhi’s recent state visit were a part of the protocol and that no talks about leadership change took place.
"I am Karnataka's Congress President, and he is the leader of the opposition in LoK Sabha. These meetings and talks are as per protocol; all this cannot be discussed in public... There are no such discussions (CM change). Rahul Gandhi has asked us to continue the good work, and we will work accordingly," ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah had earlier said that any decision about a change in leadership in Karnataka rests solely with the party’s high command. Whether such a change would happen or not, since the Congress government has completed its half term in the state, has taken the centre stage in the state’s politics.