DK Shivakumar remains cryptic about Delhi visit amid Karnataka power tussle: 'Can't discuss in public'

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Congress’ high command but remained cryptic about the purpose of his visit. He is set to meet the party’s senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Delhi. DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of his meeting with Congress' top brass. (@DKShivakumar)

When questioned about why he is visiting the national capital, particularly amid recurring speculation about leadership tussle in Karnataka, Shivakumar said he is not in a position to disclose any plans, reported news agency ANI. He said that he can not discuss in public the issue of his meeting with AICC and that it was upon the party’s general secretary to “disclose any plan”.

He also said that the purpose of his visit was mainly to meet his party leaders and when asked whether he would meet any union minister, he said, “Yes, I have some meetings, I have an important legal issue connected to irrigation projects, and some big cases are there. I will also be meeting some Union Ministers."

‘Not an issue to be discussed in public’ DK Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi comes days after he, along with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, met Rahul Gandhi earlier this week on Tuesday at Mysuru (Mandakalli) airport. Gandhi spoke to both the leaders separately during the meet which intensified speculation about a resolution to the state’s internal leadership questions.

When asked whether he discussed any potential change in the state’s leadership with Gandhi, Shivakumar said that it was not something he could discuss in public. "I can't disclose all these things. It is not an issue to be discussed in public. It is between me, the party High Command, and my Chief Minister,” he said, as quoted by ANI.