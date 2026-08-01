Bhiwani boxers Preeti Pawar, Jasmine Lamboria win CWG golds

Haryana’s Bhiwani boxing legacy shone once again on the global stage on Saturday as Preeti Pawar clinched the gold medal in the women’s 54kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Moments later, fellow Bhiwani boxer Jasmine Lamboria added to India’s golden haul by winning the women’s 57kg title.

Preeti Pawar clinched gold in the women’s 54kg event, while fellow Bhiwani boxer Jasmine Lamboria followed with the women’s 57kg title. (ANI)

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HT spoke to Somvir Singh, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Haryana Police and Pawar’s father, who said her victory is not just a victory for their family, but also a moment of pride for the entire nation.

“She developed an interest in boxing when she was in Class 8. Since then, she has never looked back,” he told HT.

“Her uncle, who is also her coach, trained and guided her throughout the journey. The family’s unwavering support also played a crucial role in helping her reach this stage. She has worked incredibly hard for this achievement, and I believe this is only the beginning. Many more victories lie ahead,” he said.

Singh said missing out on Olympics because of her illness remained one of her biggest regrets.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a regret she carried with her for a long time after missing out on the Olympics due to illness. We always reassured her that her moment would come eventually, and all her hard work will pay off one day. That moment arrived at the Commonwealth Games. She has now achieved the first milestone by winning the gold medal, and I am confident she will add another gold at the Asian Games,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a regret she carried with her for a long time after missing out on the Olympics due to illness. We always reassured her that her moment would come eventually, and all her hard work will pay off one day. That moment arrived at the Commonwealth Games. She has now achieved the first milestone by winning the gold medal, and I am confident she will add another gold at the Asian Games,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Lamboria comes from a rich boxing legacy. Her great-grandfather, Captain Hawa Singh, was one of India’s most celebrated boxers, while her uncles, Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh, are former National Champions and international-level boxers who have played a key role in shaping her career.

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HT also spoke to Sandeep Singh, one of Lamboria’s coaches, who recalled her early days in the sport. He said she began boxing in 2016 and, from the very first day, he recognised her natural talent and believed she had the potential to win major titles for the country.

Singh added that Lamboria had the advantage of growing up in a family deeply rooted in boxing, which ensured she received the right guidance from the very beginning.

“She has worked extremely hard. When you carry forward a family legacy, there is pressure, but there is also immense support and motivation. That support helped her keep improving and reach this level,” he said.