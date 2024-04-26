Bhupesh Baghel claims BJP workers stopped him from entering polling booth: ‘Their departure is certain’

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday alleged that he was stopped by the “goons” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering the polling station. Asserting that the departure of the BJP is “certain”, Baghel urged the Congress workers to ensure maximum polling in a peaceful manner. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel outside polling station.

Sharing a video of himself outside the polling booth, the Congress leader posted on X, “Bhupesh Baghel himself is a candidate and BJP people are stopping him from going to the polling booth.”

“BJP is sending its goons to the booths to intimidate and threaten people,” he alleged.

“Congress workers should ensure maximum voting in a peaceful manner. Their departure is certain.”

In another post, Baghel voiced his conceturnrns regarding the clarity of his photo on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Baghel alleged that voters had been contacting him, complaining that the photos of other candidates on the EVMs were larger and clearer compared to his, which appeared smaller and relatively unclear. He asserted that the photograph was provided exactly as requested by the Election Commission.

“This exposes the claims of Election Commission. Was this done as a part of a conspiracy? But that's not going to change the outcome,” he added.

Baghel is contesting from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat having eight assembly segments against incumbent BJP MP Santosh Pandey.

At least 60 per cent of the electorate cast their votes till 3 pm in three constituencies in Chhattisgarh in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, according to the Election Commission.

There are 52,84,938 eligible voters, including 26,05,350 men, 26,79,528 women and 60 members of the third gender.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won nine seats while Congress bagged two seats in the state.